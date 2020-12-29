NBA Insider Suggests A Draymond Green Trade Is Possible

A few months ago, the original Golden State Warriors big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond was expected to make its triumphant return.

Instead, only one third of the dynamic trio has taken the court in 2020. Thompson suffered yet another season-ending injury when he tore his Achilles back in November, and Green has been sidelined for the start of the season with a strained muscle in his right foot.

With just Curry on the court, the Warriors look primed for yet another down season.

According to one NBA insider, Draymond Green would be the first to go if Golden State tanks for a second year in a row. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes says Green needs to perform this season if he wants to remain a Warrior.

“I’ll say this. If Draymond comes back and they don’t fare well, we could see a scenario where Draymond will be put out in the market for trade bait,” Haynes said on the latest episode of the Posted Up podcast. “We could see that, the way this franchise is going.”

Haynes also claimed to know a team who’d be more than interested in trading for the power forward.

“And I know a team, oh my goodness, I know a team that would be salivating, if that was the case. I’m not going to mention it.”

Draymond Green, 31, has struggled with injuries in recent years, only playing in 43 games during the 2019-20 season. As an aging and injury-prone asset, the Warriors may try to shop Green while he still holds some value.

The three-time All-Star signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension back in August of 2019. Haynes reported that the deal also included a 15% trade kicker.

A solid season this year could be the only thing keeping Green in a Golden State uniform moving forward.