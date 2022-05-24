NBA Is Expected To Give 2 New Cities Expansion Teams

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: A ball sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 108-101. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The NBA has not added a new team in almost two decades, but the next round of expansion could be coming soon.

During an appearance on 93.3 KJR, longtime columnist John Canzano reported that Seattle and Las Vegas have "already been earmarked" for expansion by the NBA.

According to Canzano, the expansion is set to happen after the league's current media rights deal expires in 2024.

Las Vegas and Seattle have long been rumored as NBA expansion targets.

Sources told The Spun last summer that a number of teams that were considering relocating were also "looking fondly" at Sin City, but it seems like they won't be able to move there, because the league is already planning on giving Vegas a team of its own.

As for Seattle, well, they haven't had an NBA franchise since the Sonics left town, and it is long overdue that the fans in the Emerald City have a men's professional basketball team to root for.