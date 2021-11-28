NBA Reportedly Makes Decision On LeBron James Fan Incident

LeBron James had a pair of Indiana Pacers fans ejected from their courtside seats earlier this week.

Late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Indiana Pacers, the superstar forward ushered a referee over to a couple of fans sitting courtside. LeBron then had the fans ejected from their seats for something they said.

While the fans were ejected from the game, no further punishment is expected.

“The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass told reporters.

While some have been pushing for an arena ban, that reportedly won’t be happening.

“Sources said the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James. No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected,” Charania reports.

The Lakers beat the Pacers, 124-116, on Wednesday night. Los Angeles improved to 10-10 on the season with the win.