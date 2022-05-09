NBA Makes Decision On Jordan Poole: Fans React

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly made a decision on the "controversial" Jordan Poole play on Ja Morant during Game 3 of the second round series.

Morant suffered a knee injury late in Game 3 on Saturday night. It's unclear when exactly the injury occurred, but video showed Poole's hand making contact.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard tweeted out a video of the play following the game, though he later deleted it.

While the Grizzlies weren't happy with the play, Poole will not be facing any discipline.

NBA fans think that's the right call.

"Good because it wasn’t dirty. Anyway game 4 Monday," one fan tweeted.

"Like I said .. there will be no suspension from that play .. no chance .. wasn’t dirty at all," one fan added.

"As there shouldn’t be. He barely touched his knee. @JaMorant was hurt before that play and this just aggravated it. This wasn’t how his knee got hurt initially. It was on a previous play," another fan added.

Some fans believe Morant had already injured his knee on a previous play.

Game 4 is set for Monday night.

Morant is reportedly unlikely to play.