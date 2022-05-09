NBA World Reacts To The Controversial MVP Selection

DENVER, CO - JUNE 11: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets accepts congratulations from his brothers after being awarded the 2021 NBA MVP award before Game Three of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It seems the majority of NBA fans aren't happy with this year's MVP selection. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

Jokic beat out Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid for the prestigious hardware. It's the second season in a row he's been named MVP.

Fans aren't happy. It seems most think Embiid deserved the award this season.

"First Center to lead the NBA in scoring since Shaq. Ben Simmons QUIT on this man and he put this team on his back. Most 40 points and 10 rebounds in a single season in NBA History! ROBBED Embiid with no mask on," said Kendrick Perkins. "Carry the hell on…"

"Has to be so embarrassing to wake up today knowing you voted for Jokic to win MVP over Embiid," said Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Make no mistake, though. Jokic has his backers.

"First 2000/1000/500 season ever. First to average 25/13/6 in a season ever (he’s averaging 27/14/8). First player in top 10 PPG, RPG, APG, FG% in last 50 seasons. Highest PER ever. A worthy MVP," StatMuse wrote.

"1. playoffs aren’t a factor 2. the Nuggets would’ve been a non-factor if Jokic wasn’t playing 3. Embiid is definitely the X-Factor, but the team is still A LOT deeper than what Jokic had this season," said Ashley Nicole Moss.

There's always a bit of recency bias in how the public reacts to MVP picks. Of course most fans are siding with Embiid based on how he's performing in the postseason.

However, Jokic carried the Nuggets on his back all year long. He doesn't have the supporting cast in Denver that Embiid does in Philadelphia.

Who do you think should have won the NBA MVP award this year?