NBA Player Alleges Ref Used Obscenity After Technical Foul

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly didn't appreciate the way he was treated by veteran ref Tony Brothers in Friday night's game. Alleging that Brothers aimed some profane language his way after T'ing him up in the second quarter.

According to Dinwiddie, a Mavs teammate came up and told him that Brothers referred to him as a "bitch ass motherf-----."

"Everybody's a competitor out there," Dinwiddie said after the game. "I understand it's the heat of the moment. I've definitely said swear words, but like if I was playing against somebody on the other team and they said that to my teammate, I would be like listen, 'Hey, I'm right here.'"

"But because obviously [referees are in] positions of authority and whatnot, you can't necessarily ask for that address, so I'm just taking my fair stance and saying, 'Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.' That's all I want."

The Dallas combo guard went on to say that's what bothered him most; that Brothers wasn't direct with him.

"I'm not even mad at the language. Everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That's fine," Dinwiddie concluded. "Just say it to my face."