NBA Player Called Out Michael Jordan On CNN Tonight

Enes Kanter, who’s been harshly critical of the league’s relationship with China, called out Michael Jordan on CNN on Sunday evening.

The Boston Celtics backup big man claims that Jordan has “done nothing for the Black community in America” except “giving them money.”

Enes Kanter just called out Michael Jordan on CNN: “Michael Jordan has not done anything for the black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales.” @EnesKanter @Jumpman23 @Nike @KingJames @celtics pic.twitter.com/6P06F1NYD0 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 21, 2021

Kanter has been incredibly outspoken this season.

The Turkey native became an American citizen earlier this year. He’s been very critical of Nike for how it operates in China.

Kanter was asked by CNN host why he criticizes Nike when they say they’re committed to ethical and responsible manufacturing.

“I mean, do we believe that?” Kanter scoffed. “I do not believe that.”

He continued.

“People need to understand this,” he added, “that every time you put your shoes on, you put that T-shirt on your back, there is so much blood and sweat and oppression on those items, so please, think twice before you buy any of their stuff.”

Kanter, 29, is averaging 4.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.