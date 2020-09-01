NBA Player Has Blunt Response To President Trump’s Ratings Tweet

An NBA guard has clapped back at President Trump following his tweet about the league’s TV ratings.

President Trump took another shot at the NBA on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He called out the league for being too “political” in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said last week. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

President Trump tweeted about the NBA on Tuesday morning.

“Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them,” he wrote.

Josh Hart, a shooting guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, had a blunt response to the president of the United States.

“What a dumb—,” he tweeted.

The NBA’s playoff games will continue on Tuesday night. We have Game 2 of Celtics-Raptors and Game 7 of Nuggets-Jazz.