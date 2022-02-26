NBA Player Suspended For 3 Years Reportedly Meeting With New Team

Former NBA rookie of the year Tyreke Evans is looking to mount a comeback after a three-year suspension from the league.

According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, the 32-year-old guard is expected to workout with the Milwaukee Bucks sometime in the next few days. The defending NBA champions are reportedly considering a deal with Evans to fill their final open roster spot.

After three-year suspension from NBA, former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will meet with the reigning champions: pic.twitter.com/YQdHf6QbSA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

Evans was suspended on May 17, 2019 after he violated the league’s anti-drug program. He was reinstated by the NBA earlier this month, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Evans averaged 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5,3 rebounds per game through his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings in 2009. Regressing each year after that, the former No. 4 overall pick’s most recent NBA season saw him log 10.2 points and 2.4 assists per game with the Indiana Pacers (2018-19).