The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Players React To Seeing Kobe Bryant In ‘The Last Dance’

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan share the floor together.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. Bryant, who is 19 and bypassed college basketball to play in the NBA, scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, and Jordan scored a team-high 36 points. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

Episode 5 of The Last Dance was a special one for the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA community as a whole.

Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in late January, was featured early on in Episode 5. He faced Michael Jordan in 1998 and played in the All-Star Game against him that season.

Footage from The Last Dance showed Jordan talking about Bryant in the Eastern Conference All-Stars locker room.

“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everyone one-on-one,” Jordan said of Kobe. “He don’t let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it.”

“I’m gonna make this s–t happen. I’m gonna make this a one-on-one game.”

Several NBA players posted tributes for Kobe after watching him in The Last Dance on Sunday evening.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed along with seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Bryant family and everyone affected.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs on Sunday nights through May 17.

View more Top Stories posts here

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.