NBA Players React To Seeing Kobe Bryant In ‘The Last Dance’

Episode 5 of The Last Dance was a special one for the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA community as a whole.

Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in late January, was featured early on in Episode 5. He faced Michael Jordan in 1998 and played in the All-Star Game against him that season.

Footage from The Last Dance showed Jordan talking about Bryant in the Eastern Conference All-Stars locker room.

“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everyone one-on-one,” Jordan said of Kobe. “He don’t let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it.”

“I’m gonna make this s–t happen. I’m gonna make this a one-on-one game.”

Several NBA players posted tributes for Kobe after watching him in The Last Dance on Sunday evening.

😥😥😥😥 that intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean❤️🙏🏽! #TheLastDance — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) May 4, 2020

It will never feel real Kobe isn't here with us.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 4, 2020

KOBE WAS MY MJ🙏🏽😢 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed along with seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Bryant family and everyone affected.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs on Sunday nights through May 17.