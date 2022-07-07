NBA Point Guard Reportedly Arrested Thursday Morning

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: A ball sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 108-101. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooting point guard Devonte Graham was reportedly busted for a DWI early Thursday morning.

According to reports, the Raleigh, North Carolina native was arrested in his hometown around 3 AM after highway patrol pulled him over.

TMZ released a mugshot of Graham shortly after he was booked.

Devonte Graham is coming off another solid season as the Pelicans starting PG, averaging nearly 12 points and four assists per game.

The 27-year-old initially broke out with the Charlotte Hornets after a standout career in the Kansas Jayhawks backcourt.

Last season, Graham and the Pels came to terms on a four-year, $47 million deal after agreeing to a sign and trade to bring him down to NOLA.