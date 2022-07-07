NBA Point Guard Reportedly Arrested Thursday Morning
New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooting point guard Devonte Graham was reportedly busted for a DWI early Thursday morning.
According to reports, the Raleigh, North Carolina native was arrested in his hometown around 3 AM after highway patrol pulled him over.
TMZ released a mugshot of Graham shortly after he was booked.
Devonte Graham is coming off another solid season as the Pelicans starting PG, averaging nearly 12 points and four assists per game.
The 27-year-old initially broke out with the Charlotte Hornets after a standout career in the Kansas Jayhawks backcourt.
Last season, Graham and the Pels came to terms on a four-year, $47 million deal after agreeing to a sign and trade to bring him down to NOLA.