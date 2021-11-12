NBA President Reportedly Told Team He’s Resigning

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly have a major front office change on the way.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Blazers president Chris McGowan has informed the franchise that he’s resigning.

McGowan first took over as the team’s president/chief executive officer in October 2012 — becoming one of the NBA’s youngest CEOs at 39 years old. He also serves as CEO for Vulcan Sports and Entertainment (VSE), the company responsible for the NBA franchise’s business operations.

McGowan released a statement regarding his resignation on Friday afternoon:

“After careful consideration over the summer, I have decided to resign from my position as President and CEO of the Portland Trail Blazers Organization effective November 26, 2021… . The Organization is in great hands with Dewayne Hankins and President of Business Operations. I has been a pleasure serving our passionate fans and team partners, and I wish nothing but continued success to everyone in Rip City. Go Blazers!”

According to supplementary reports from Haynes, Dewayne Hankins will be promoted to president, effective immediately. Hankins is currently in his ninth season with the Blazers where he previously served as the executive vice president and Chief Commercial Officer.

Blazers general manager Neil Olshey is currently under investigation for allegations of workplace misconduct. Olshey’s tenure, which also began back in 2012, could be coming to an end soon as well.