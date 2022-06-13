NBA Referee Is Trending Before Game 5 Monday Night

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 2: General view of a NBA referee holding a game ball at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 2, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Some NBA referee's reputations proceed them.

And you can bet if Scott Foster or Tony Brothers are announced as officials, their name will trend on Twitter leading up to tip-off.

This time it was the latter, as Brothers drew the assignment for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors in The Bay. Prompting hoops fans to let their feelings be heard across social media.

"Choke Game 4 and your price is Tony Brothers in Game 5," tweeted Barstool's Dan Greenberg.

"Celtics are 3-12 over their last 15 Playoff Games with Tony Brothers reffing," noted a Dubs fan.

"The post-loss Celtics vs. Tony Brothers?? This is the Primetime matchup we’ve all been waiting for!" another exclaimed.

"Marc Davis’s script vs Tony Brothers’ script gonna be a movie," another NBA fan replied.

"Marc Davis worked Game 1 which was a Boston victory. Tony Brothers and Josh Tiven worked Game 2 with was a Golden State victory," said NBA writer Keith Smith.

Game 5 gets started at 9 PM ET on ABC.