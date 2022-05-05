Look: NBA Referees Response Video Is Going Viral

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: Referee Scott Foster #48 talks over a foul call made on Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

NBA referees rarely get good publicity. This time, however, they took matters into their own hands.

Longtime NBA refs Scott Foster and Ed Malloy were picked up on hot mics admitting they have no clue who well-known rapper Jack Harlow is. Harlow, at the time, was sitting courtside at the Celtics' playoff game.

"Scott Foster and Ed Malloy trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is," SportsCenter wrote.

The video even got a response from Harlow himself. He made a joke he was from the movie The Chronicles of Narnia.

"Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia," Harlow responded.



Do NBA referees really not know who Jack Harlow is? Well, they certainly do now.

Foster and a few others published a pretty hilarious video of them jamming out to one of Harlow's top hits.

Take a look.

"We would like to refute @SportsCenter's claim that we don't know you," NBA Referees tweeted.

Well played, refs.

For once, NBA officials are getting some good publicity. Anything is possible.