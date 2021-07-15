Look: NBA Refs Getting Destroyed For Laughable No-Call

Devin Booker is having an incredible performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. He’s also receiving a pretty favorable whistle from the game’s referees.

The Phoenix Suns shooting guard probably should have fouled out on a block attempt on Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday late in the fourth quarter. However, the game’s referees swallowed their whistle as Booker has five fouls.

Should this have been a foul call?

You be the judge:

Refs swallow their whistle on this call. This would’ve been Devin Booker’s 6th foul pic.twitter.com/3DfZIaeWzv — CrossedSports (@crossedsportsig) July 15, 2021

The NBA world is pretty convinced that the game’s referees made a laughable mistake with this play.

“One of the all time no calls on Booker’s 6th foul. Legendary stuff. He actually fouled him twice!!!!” Bill Simmons tweeted.

“That will be a foul on Devin Booker in tomorrow’s Last 3:30 Report,” Marc Stein added.

“That is an insane non-call on Booker. And I’m sorry — you’re not going to convince me the referees weren’t keenly aware that would have been six fouls. There is no angle where that looks like anything but a foul,” Chris Mannix added.

No call. Would have been Booker's 6th foul if called. pic.twitter.com/oTieN3M3ts — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 15, 2021

The finish to Bucks vs. Suns Game 4 can be seen on ABC.