The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NBA Refs Getting Destroyed For Laughable No-Call

A closeup of Devin Booker smiling during a game.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Devin Booker is having an incredible performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. He’s also receiving a pretty favorable whistle from the game’s referees.

The Phoenix Suns shooting guard probably should have fouled out on a block attempt on Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday late in the fourth quarter. However, the game’s referees swallowed their whistle as Booker has five fouls.

Should this have been a foul call?

You be the judge:

The NBA world is pretty convinced that the game’s referees made a laughable mistake with this play.

One of the all time no calls on Booker’s 6th foul. Legendary stuff. He actually fouled him twice!!!!” Bill Simmons tweeted.

That will be a foul on Devin Booker in tomorrow’s Last 3:30 Report,” Marc Stein added.

That is an insane non-call on Booker. And I’m sorry — you’re not going to convince me the referees weren’t keenly aware that would have been six fouls. There is no angle where that looks like anything but a foul,” Chris Mannix added.

The finish to Bucks vs. Suns Game 4 can be seen on ABC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.