NBA Releases Statement On 'Hate Speech' Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The NBA has released a statement in the wake of Kyrie Irving's recent controversial promotion of an anti-semitic film.

Take a look at the statement here:

"Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA's values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including anti-semitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions."

Earlier this week, Kyrie Irving promoted an upcoming film called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" — a movie based on a book full of anti-semitic tropes.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn organization have condemned this promotion from Irving.

"I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai wrote on Twitter.

Irving himself has denied any hateful speech in his promotion.

"I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions," the point guard wrote on Twitter.

Irving is expected to speak to reporters after this evening's game against the Indiana Pacers.