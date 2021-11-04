NBA Releases Statement On The Robert Sarver Story

Earlier today, ESPN senior writer Baxter Holmes released a scathing report regarding allegations against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Compiling interviews from more than 70 current and former team employees, the report uncovered some disturbing accusations of racist and misogynistic language used by the longtime executive.

In response to these reports, the NBA has launched its own investigation into the allegations against Sarver.

The league released a statement regarding the situation on Thursday.

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation. The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. Once the investigation is completed, its finding will provide the basis for any league action,” Mike Bass, NBA executive vice president of communications, wrote in a statement.

NBA announces it is launching an investigation into the allegations of Suns owner Robert Sarver. pic.twitter.com/s9pnBMrJ9h — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 4, 2021

According to Bass, the league never “received a complaint of misconduct at the Suns organization through any of our processes, including our confidential workplace misconduct hotline or other correspondence.”

Sarver himself has hired a legal team and vehemently denied many of the allegations against him. But with the volume of accusations being thrown his way, it’s looking like the “toxic and sometimes hostile” Suns work environment has been exposed.

If the NBA runs a thorough investigation into Sarver’s organization, even more concerning allegations could arise.

“If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the f— is going on in Phoenix,” a current business operations employee said, per ESPN, “[he] would be appalled.”