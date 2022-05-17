NBA Reportedly Considering Major Change To Controversial Rule

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 08: A diamond-themed logo commemorating the NBA's 75th anniversary is shown on the court during a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 76-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA is reportedly considering a major rule change this offseason.

According to league insider Shams Charania, NBA officials are thinking about implementing further punishment for the always-annoying “transition take foul." Under this new proposed rule, the offensive team would be awarded one free throw and possession after such a foul.

The league will reportedly vote on this rule change in July. The G-League currently operates under a similar rule.

Transition basketball is one of the most exciting aspects of the game — especially at the NBA level. These "take fouls" eliminate countless opportunities for high-flying transition action every game.

In an age when offensive production takes precedence over all in the NBA, it wouldn't be a surprise if the league implements this offense-friendly rule change later this summer.

What do you think of this potential new rule?