NBA Reportedly Considering Major Change To Controversial Rule
The NBA is reportedly considering a major rule change this offseason.
According to league insider Shams Charania, NBA officials are thinking about implementing further punishment for the always-annoying “transition take foul." Under this new proposed rule, the offensive team would be awarded one free throw and possession after such a foul.
The league will reportedly vote on this rule change in July. The G-League currently operates under a similar rule.
Transition basketball is one of the most exciting aspects of the game — especially at the NBA level. These "take fouls" eliminate countless opportunities for high-flying transition action every game.
In an age when offensive production takes precedence over all in the NBA, it wouldn't be a surprise if the league implements this offense-friendly rule change later this summer.
What do you think of this potential new rule?