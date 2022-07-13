NBA Reportedly Discussed In-Season Tournament Involving All 30 Teams

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 01: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NBA Board of Governors reportedly discussed the possibility of a wild tournament structure during Tuesday's league meeting.

The In-Season Tournament concept would feature all 30 teams competing for eight spots in a single-elimination postseason tournament. The Final Four would be hosted at a neutral site.

This could happen as early as the 2023-24 season, per NBA insider Sham Charania.

This new format would be a massive alteration to the concept that's existed for decades. The seven-game series was first introduced for the NBA Finals in 1946-47. The NBA flirted with three-game and five-game series before making its full transition to seven-game playoff series in 1968.

This rumored new format would mark a change toward the March Madness concept in college basketball — giving the lesser NBA teams a shot to make a Cinderella run at a title. Under the current seven-game model, the better team almost always comes out on top.

While this new format is not yet official, the NBA Board of Governors did make an official change to the playoff system earlier today. The Play-In game model that's been utilized for the past two seasons has officially been approved on a full-time basis.

