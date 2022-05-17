NBA Reportedly Discussing Major Schedule Change

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NBA is once again considering an in-season tournament.

While the concept has often come up over the years, it's yet to become a reality. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, that could change as early as the 2023-24 season.

Last December, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported "renewed momentum" for an in-season competition featuring all 30 NBA teams. The eight teams with the best records after earlier pool play would reportedly compete in a single-elimination tournament ending before Christmas.

While it doesn't appear to have any effect on the playoffs, Wojnarowski said there were discussions of offering $1 million to each player on the winning team.

During the All-Star break, commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA is "moving closer" to installing an in-season tournament. He's long expressed interest in a concept popularized by European soccer leagues.

"There's tournaments [in other sports] along the way where players, I'm sure feel an extra boost of competitiveness around winning a particular trophy," Silver said, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "And that's what we're looking at. It's complicated."

It'd be interesting to see if teams were motivated to win and if fans had any extra interest beyond the typical regular-schedule action.

Yet the play-in tournament for the No. 7 and 8 playoff seeds has stuck around, seemingly emboldening the Association to try out an in-season event.