NBA Reportedly Makes Decision On Masks For Coaches

Just before this year’s playoffs begin, the NBA has announced a significant change to COVID-19 protocols. Under these new rules, head coaches will be allowed to go without a mask on the sideline if they’re fully vaccinated.

Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks around the bench area, but head coaches will now be allowed to remove face coverings after pregame introductions. While no masks will be required during play, head coaches will be required to comply during pregame warmups, shootaround, halftime and postgame, per reports from ESPN.

The NBA sent out this memo, obtained by The Associated Press, just hours before the first postseason matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks tipped off at 2 p.m. ET.

Throughout the NBA’s COVID-19 seasons, safe communication between players and coaches has certainly been an issue. Under the old regulations, several coaches were reminded to properly wear their masks at all times on the sideline.

But, with the playoffs upon us, the league decided it was time for a change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches.”

In addition to increased fan attendance for this year’s postseason, this mask update is just another step towards normalcy for the NBA.