Here’s The NBA Schedule For Christmas Day This Year

While football generally has a stranglehold on this time of the year, there is one day that basketball becomes the center of attention. There are five NBA games scheduled for Christmas this year, and some of them are really good matchups.

At Noon ET, fans will be treated to Celtics vs. Raptors. Boston is currently the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, while Toronto has done a nice job staying relevant after Kawhi Leonard’s departure.

At 2:30 PM ET, we get the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Philadelphia 76ers in what could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview. The Bucks are off to a whopping 27-4 start to the season.

At 5:00 PM ET, the Houston Rockets will take on the Golden State Warriors. Golden State, without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, has been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

At 8:00 PM ET, we get the marquee matchup. The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers in what very well could be a Western Conference Finals preview.

To cap off the night, the Denver Nuggets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:30 PM ET. Denver is off to another great start and sits at the 2-seed in the Western Conference right now.

You can see the channel for each game below, via the NBA:

Merry Christmas, NBA fans.