NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday.

The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.

Bouknight was selected 11th overall by the Hornets in last year's draft after a standout career at UConn.

The 6'5" two-guard played in 31 games last season where he averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in just under 10 minutes of action per game.

Bouknight was widely regarded as one of the best pure scorers in his class thanks to his excellent iso ability and springy vertical; showing some of that potential with a handful of poster dunks and a 24-point outburst off the bench against the Sacramento Kings.

This isn't the first run-in with the law for the Charlotte Hornets this offseason. Back in June, frontcourt star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles.