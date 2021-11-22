The Spun

NBA Star Admits That He’s Done With His Favorite NFL Team

Damian Lillard dribbling the basketball.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 24: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard grew up in California rooting for the then-Oakland Raiders. He’s since cheered on the following its move to Las Vegas.

However, for the rest of the regular season, Lillard appears to be done with his favorite NFL team.

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 5-5 on the season on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas was taken down by Cincinnati in rather dominant fashion. The Raiders fell to the Bengals, 32-13, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, the Portland TrailBlazers star took to Twitter with an announcement.

“I think I’m done watching the Raiders this season,” he tweeted.

The Raiders have had a ton of different things go wrong for them this season, so it’s tough to blame Lillard for feeling this way.

And, to be fair, he’s got another sports team to worry about.

The Blazers are 9-8 on the season and set to face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

