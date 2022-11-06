NBA Star Wants To Join Commanders' New Ownership Group

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A DMV native and lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is hopeful that he can one day become a part of the franchise's new ownership group should Dan Snyder sell the team.

Saying in a conversation with ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"In a perfect world, I would be a part of it. I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."

The 12-time NBA All-Star went on to say that he's surprised to hear that Snyder could possibly be moving off his ownership stake.

"I mean, how long has he had it now -- 20-something years?" Durant asked. "He's probably the only owner I've known since I've been alive for the Redskins/Commanders. So it's definitely shocking to see him put them up because it's his baby. NFL teams are precious, they're important."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: NBA player Kevin Durant attends the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KD also acknowledged that while there have been some down years over his time as a fan, he believes the future is bright.

"Our market is incredible," he said. "There's a lot of support in D.C., a lot of money in D.C. to be made. I feel like we drafted well the last couple years. We got some foundation pieces that can help you win football games moving forward. So yeah, I think it's an attractive destination."

" ... I know we've had some losing seasons, but it's starting to come around for us. I'm excited as a fan. I'm excited about the sale. I'm excited to see who they bring in and who they sell the team to and see how we move forward with it."