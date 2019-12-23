Breaking: NBA Suspends Wizards PG Isaiah Thomas

The Philadelphia Sixers announced earlier today the punishment for the fans who yelled obscenities at Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas during Saturday night’s game. The NBA has now announced punishment for the Wizards’ guard.

The NBA has suspended Thomas for entering the stands during the game.

Thomas, who was signed by Washington this offseason, is being suspended for two games.

The NBA says Thomas is being suspended for a “a bright-line rule.” Players are explicitly prohibited from entering the stands.

“NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension,” the NBA announced.

Thomas entered the stands calmly to confront two fans who allegedly yelled obscenities at him after he made a pair of free throws.

“That crossed the line. I’ve got kids. I’ve got a family. That’s not OK at all. So I just went to go tell him that,” Thomas told reporters. “I’m never going to be disrespected in any way.”

The two Sixers fans involved in the incident have been banned from the arena for one year.