NBA Team Fined For Not Reporting Injuries Correctly

It appears that the NFL isn't the only league dealing with a problem involving teams not reporting injuries properly. The NBA has just handed out its own fine to a team for not being on the up-and-up regarding injuries.

In a statement released a few minutes ago, the NBA announced that it has handed the Brooklyn Nets a $25,000 fine "for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting."

It's not clear from the statement which players in particular the Nets are accused of misreporting injuries for. Though given what a tumultuous past couple of months the team has had with its players, it could be just about any of them.

Though unlike their NFL counterparts, the New Orleans Saints, the Nets are getting no sympathy from the rest of the league. Fans of other teams are having a laugh at the Nets' expense right now.

The Brooklyn Nets have actually been playing pretty well since their early-November struggles that saw Kyrie Irving suspended and Steve Nash fired.

Since starting 4-7, the Nets are 13-5 and now sit at 17-12 - good for fourth in the East and five games back from the East-leading Boston Celtics.

But just because the Nets have finally found their footing doesn't mean that all is well at the Barclays Center.

Will the Nets be able to avoid stepping into anymore controversy before the end of 2022?