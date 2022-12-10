NBA Team Will Be Without 8 Players Tonight

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: The Brooklyn Nets logo adorns center court prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Barclays Center on November 25, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets will be without eight players for tonight's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Superstars Kevin Durant (right knee management) and Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness) will both be out for this Eastern Conference matchup.

Seth Curry (left ankle), Joe Harris (left ankle), Ben Simmons (left knee/calf) and T.J. Warren (left foot), Nic Claxton (hamstring) and Royce O'Neal (personal reasons) are also unavailable.

The Nets just finished up a seven-game homestand, going 6-1 through that stretch. With these injury issues in play, the team will begin a four-game road trip in Indiana this evening.

Brooklyn currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 overall record. The Pacers are just one spot behind at 14-12.