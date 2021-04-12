NBA Top Shot Announces Major ‘Holo’ Drop Is Coming

Brace yourselves, a major NBA Top Shot drop is coming.

Sunday night, the popular digital moment creators announced that a new drop of packs will be released on Monday afternoon, April 12. This drop, the HOLO ICON (DROP 2), will include several very special moments.

The pack, which will go for $999, will be released at 4 p.m. E.T. on Monday. There will be 2,423 packs available at the drop for collectors.

However, there are specific requirements to be eligible for this NBA Top Shot drop. In order to be eligible to get into the queue and try for a pack, you must have one of the following in your collection:

Own 15+ Moments

Own 2+ Rare Moments

Own 1+ Legendary Moments

You are also eligible for the drop if you have spent $999 in the marketplace and own at least one moment.

Here’s the full release from Top Shot.

Packs?! Packs 🙌🏼 Holo Icon (Drop 2) Legendary packs are dropping on Monday, April 12 at 1pm PDT ⏰ Hidden in these packs are 27 never-before-seen Legendary Moments 👀 Who is ready to up their collector clout? 🔥 More info: https://t.co/IeqPnt33L8 pic.twitter.com/kn9Q14pBax — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) April 12, 2021

Here’s what’s in the drop:

Holo Icon: This legendary drop includes key highlights from some of the league’s top players, resulting in 27 never-before-seen Moments from the 2020-21 season thus far. Only 99 of each of these legendary Moments will ever exist. Metallic Gold LE: This drop also comes packed with 27 memorable Moments from impact players around the league, all highlights from throughout the current campaign that have yet to be seen at NBA Top Shot. Only 499 of these rare Moments will ever exist. Base Set (Series 2): This drop includes 174 Moments, including 20 all-new plays, showcasing highlights from the 2020-21 season thus far. The edition sizes of Base Set Moments in this set vary.

Best of luck collecting, everyone.