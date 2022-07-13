NBA Veteran Reacts To What LeBron Said About Brittney Griner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Enes Kanter #11 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James made a lot of headlines on Tuesday when he spoke about the Brittney Griner situation.

James said that if he were Griner, he'd question returning to the United States. He then clarified the comment on Twitter by saying that he wasn't knocking the country by any means.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome," James tweeted.

Enes Freedom saw that tweet and called it a "walk back" from James while also sending a strong message to him.

"You call it a step back, we call this a walk back. You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for in exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted," Freedom tweeted.

In a way, Freedom is telling James to leave the country if he wants to but is also telling him that he should be lucky that he has freedom.

It'll be interesting to see if James says anything back to him.