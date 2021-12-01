The Spun

NBA Will Reportedly Make 2 Teams Forfeit Draft Picks After Investigation

Chicago Bulls Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Tony Bradley.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Alex Caruso #6 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls react to a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

After months of investigation, the NBA has reportedly released its punishment for two of the league’s teams.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will be forced to forfeit their next available second-round draft picks as a result of a probe into early contact during this summer’s free agency period.

The probe was centered around the sign-and-trades of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

The period when teams were allowed to discuss free agency deals with players opened up at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2. Wojnarowski reported the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade deal to Chicago at 6:01 p.m. ET. Sign-and-trade deals are more complicated and time-consuming than regular free-agent arrangements, raising eyebrows around the league with this timing.

The NBA first announced the launching of its investigation on Aug. 7.

The Pelicans sent Ball, a restricted free agent, to Chicago on a four-year, $80 million contract in exchange for Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky. The Raptors sent Kyle Lowry to Miami on a three-year, $85 million for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa.

Miami will be forced to give up the 49th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Chicago has no second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

