NBA, WNBA Commissioners React To Brittney Griner News

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver have issued a joint response to today's Brittney Griner verdict.

The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug smuggling charges.

"Today's verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongfully detained," the statement reads. "The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States."

The WNBA and NBA have long shown support for their "wrongfully detained" All-Star, pushing the U.S. government to take steps to bring her home.

Griner has been held in Russia for more than 160 days since Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

The 31-year-old basketball star pleaded guilty to drug charges last month. She could've faced up to 10 years in Russian prison, and prosecutors asked for 9.5 during final arguments.

Now that Griner has been given a sentence, the U.S. and Russian governments can officially workout a prisoner swap to return Griner and fellow American prisoner Paul Whelan to the states.