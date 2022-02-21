NBA World Amazed By Steph Curry On Sunday Night

Have a night, Steph Curry!
The Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard is having arguably the most-entertaining All-Star Game performance of all-time.
Late in the third quarter, the three-time NBA champion has scored 45 points – all on 3-pointers. That’s right, Curry has made 15 (!) 3-point shots in less than three quarters at the All-Star Game on Sunday evening.
It’s been truly incredible to watch.
There’s nothing more entertaining to watch in today’s NBA than a barrage of Steph Curry 3-pointers. We’ve gotten that and more in Cleveland on Sunday night.
The NBA All-Star Game is airing on TNT.