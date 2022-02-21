The Spun

NBA World Amazed By Steph Curry On Sunday Night

Steph Curry in the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Have a night, Steph Curry!

The Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard is having arguably the most-entertaining All-Star Game performance of all-time.

Late in the third quarter, the three-time NBA champion has scored 45 points – all on 3-pointers. That’s right, Curry has made 15 (!) 3-point shots in less than three quarters at the All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

It’s been truly incredible to watch.

There’s nothing more entertaining to watch in today’s NBA than a barrage of Steph Curry 3-pointers. We’ve gotten that and more in Cleveland on Sunday night.

The NBA All-Star Game is airing on TNT.

