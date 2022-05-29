NBA World Celebrating Carmelo Anthony On Sunday

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Carmelo Anthony #7 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a preseason basketball game against Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Today is a pretty special day for Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony has now turned 38 as he's another year older. He's one of the greatest players of this generation and has had one heck of a career since entering the NBA in 2003.

He's a 10X NBA All-Star, NBA scoring champion, was named to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team, and to the league All-Rookie first team.

For his career, he's averaged 22.5 points per game and six rebounds per game while shooting close to 45% from the field.

NBA fans were quick to wish him a happy birthday on social media.

Anthony spent this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers and appeared in 69 games. He played 26 minutes a night and averaged 13 points and four rebounds per game.

He also shot 44% from the floor.

Here's to many more birthdays for one of the greatest players in NBA history.