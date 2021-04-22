The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Deni Avdija Injury

Wizards rookie forward Deni Avdija with Russell Westbrook.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards high fives Deni Avdija #9 in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards have been playing very good basketball as of late, but the Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls were just dealt a tough injury blow.

Wizards rookie forward Deni Avdija, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury on Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly on a play in the first half and was down on the floor in serious pain. A teammate rushed over to cover his leg with a towel. Avdija was eventually taken off of the court in a wheelchair.

Avdija, 20, had shown flashes of real promise during his rookie season. The young forward is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. The Wizards have won seven of eight games, putting themselves right in the thick of the play-in game hunt.

The NBA world is crushed by the injury to Avdija, which could be a major blow to the Wizards’ roster.

Hopefully the injury is not as serious as it looked.

The Wizards, meanwhile, are currently leading the Warriors, 67-61, early in the third quarter on Wednesday evening.


