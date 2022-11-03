NBA World Discussing Kyrie Irving's Most Recent Comments

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters on Thursday and addressed his recent controversy.

Irving recently became the subject of public scrutiny after he promoted an anti-Semitic film on his social media. The NBA star was asked directly if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs himself.

When prompted to respond with a simple yes or no answer, he said "I can not be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from."

Irving did not issue any kind of apology. He also refused to take accountability for the original promotion.

"I didn't mean to cause any harm. I'm not the one who made the documentary," he added.

He said some of the anti-semitic points made in the film are "unfortunate."

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these comments.

"They gotta stop putting him in front of a mic," one fan wrote.

"I mean you could just say no," another said.

"This dude man, just say you messed up a little bit and your intentions weren’t to offend anybody," another added.

"How is he not suspended yet?" another asked.

The NBA and Nets organization both condemned Irving's promotion of the anti-Semitic film. Earlier this afternoon, commissioner Adam Silver said he was disappointed that Irving still hasn't issued an apology.