NBA World Excited For Zion Williamson's Return Tonight

For the first time in 514 days, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will step foot on an NBA court for in-game action.

The 22-year-old forward will make his preseason debut against the Chicago Bulls later this evening.

Williamson hasn't played since the 2020-21 season when he averaged 27.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The one-time All-Star suffered a season-ending foot injury prior to this past NBA campaign.

The NBA world is thrilled to see what Zion can do in his return to the hardwood.

"The Zion hype train is officially up and running," one fan wrote.

"I am ready for the return of Zion," another said.

"The best case scenario for a triumphant Zion Williamson return to the NBA would bring so much joy to basketball fans everywhere. He’s the rare possessor of a talent we’ve never seen before," another added.

Zion's sky-high potential as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been hampered by nagging injury issues. But by the looks of things, the fourth-year star appears to be in the best shape of his professional career.

If Zion is able to stay healthy for the majority of the 2022-23 season, he should be one of the best players in the league.

The Pelicans will tipoff against the Bulls at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight.