NBA World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Performance

Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals was a great one.

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Phoenix Suns, 123-119, in an incredibly exciting game on Saturday night. Milwaukee now has a 3-2 lead in the series and can wrap up a championship win with a win at home in Game 6.

Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 32 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 6 assists, in the Game 5 win. Kris Middleton added 29 points, while Jrue Holiday poured in 27 with 13 assists.

It was a physical contest, with many taking to social media to discuss the officiating. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy was on the call for the game, with many fans criticizing him for his commentary on the officials.

Jeff Van Gundy be like “That’s not a foul. You have got to be kidding me that’s not a foul.” pic.twitter.com/BQ08Qp1CtP — ScHoolboy Drew (@justscrap805) July 18, 2021

"That is NOT a foul!" Jeff Van Gundy shouts as Portis swings a bat at Cam Johnson's midsection — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) July 18, 2021

No wonder Jeff Van Gundy was such a terrible coach. He has no idea what is and isn't a foul. — Derek Montilla (@Cap_Kaveman) July 18, 2021

Other fans joked about some of the things Van Gundy said late in the broadcast when the game was coming down to the wire.

*NBA Finals are tied at two games apiece* Jeff Van Gundy: ARE M&Ms VEGAN?! pic.twitter.com/BpXIMAP7a6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 18, 2021

Love him or hate him, though, you have to admit that Van Gundy and Mark Jackson spark a lot of reaction on social media.

Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set for Tuesday evening.

The potential close-out game for Milwaukee will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night. The game will air on ABC.