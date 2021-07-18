The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Performance

NBA analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.ESPN.

Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals was a great one.

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Phoenix Suns, 123-119, in an incredibly exciting game on Saturday night. Milwaukee now has a 3-2 lead in the series and can wrap up a championship win with a win at home in Game 6.

Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 32 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 6 assists, in the Game 5 win. Kris Middleton added 29 points, while Jrue Holiday poured in 27 with 13 assists.

It was a physical contest, with many taking to social media to discuss the officiating. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy was on the call for the game, with many fans criticizing him for his commentary on the officials.

Other fans joked about some of the things Van Gundy said late in the broadcast when the game was coming down to the wire.

Love him or hate him, though, you have to admit that Van Gundy and Mark Jackson spark a lot of reaction on social media.

Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set for Tuesday evening.

The potential close-out game for Milwaukee will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night. The game will air on ABC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.