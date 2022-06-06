NBA World Pays Tribute To Legendary Allen Iverson Moment

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Allen Iverson (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers (R) exchange words at the end of game two of the NBA Finals 08 June 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers won 98-89 to tie the seven-game series 1-1. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

It's been a little over two decades since Allen Iverson crossed up Tyronn Lue.

Iverson famously was on the right side of the court and did a short drive before stepping back and hitting a jump shot.

He then stepped over him after making it and it's something that's been remembered for a long time.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers played in the 2001 NBA Finals and even though the former lost, it still gave everyone this moment.

NBA fans fondly remember this play as it's aged like fine wine.

"The only time that I was happy after my Lakers lost a game was because Allen Iverson deserved this moment and much more," another fan tweeted.

The Lakers won the series in five games, but this was still quite the play from Iverson.

It will surely keep being talked about each year when Jun. 6 comes around.