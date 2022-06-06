NBA World Pays Tribute To Legendary Allen Iverson Moment
It's been a little over two decades since Allen Iverson crossed up Tyronn Lue.
Iverson famously was on the right side of the court and did a short drive before stepping back and hitting a jump shot.
He then stepped over him after making it and it's something that's been remembered for a long time.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers played in the 2001 NBA Finals and even though the former lost, it still gave everyone this moment.
NBA fans fondly remember this play as it's aged like fine wine.
"The only time that I was happy after my Lakers lost a game was because Allen Iverson deserved this moment and much more," another fan tweeted.
The Lakers won the series in five games, but this was still quite the play from Iverson.
It will surely keep being talked about each year when Jun. 6 comes around.