NBA World Pays Tribute To Legendary LeBron James Game

LeBron James' 48 Special turned 15-years-old Tuesday.

A decade and a half later, James' 2007 takeover against Detroit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals remains one of the King's crowning achievements.

His highest-scoring playoff performance, to that point, LeBron's 48-point outburst included a stretch of 25 straight to close out the one-seeded Pistons.

All at just 22 years of age.

The NBA world took some time to look back at LeBron's legendary performance across social media.

"15 YEARS AGO TODAY 22-year-old LeBron James had one of the greatest Playoff performances ever," tweeted Ballislife.com. "48 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 25 straight PTS (11/13 FG), 29 of Cavs last 30, Game Winner 2nd OT ... 'We threw everything we had at him. We just couldn’t stop him.' - [Chauncey] Billups."

"15 years ago today, LeBron scored 25 straight points, 29 of the Cavs last 30, in an epic playoff win in Detroit," said an LBJ fan account.

"22-year-old LeBron was unstoppable," remarked Timeless Sports. He scored 48 pts, including the last 25 STRAIGHT for the Cavs. In the last 30 seconds of the 4th and 2OTs, he made five game-tying shots and three shots to take the lead, including the game-winner."

Did you see this one live?