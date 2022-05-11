NBA World Pays Tribute To Legendary Player Bob Lanier

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 08: A diamond-themed logo commemorating the NBA's 75th anniversary is shown on the court during a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 76-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA lost one of its greatest stars of the 1970s today as eight-time All-Star Bob Lanier passed away.

Lanier was a star center at St. Bonaventure, leading the Bonnies to the Final Four in the 1970 NCAA Tournament. He went No. 1 overall to the Detroit Pistons in the 1970 NBA Draft and became an instant star.

In 10 years with the Pistons, Lanier led them to the playoffs four times and made seven All-Star appearances with them. His No. 16 jersey was later retired.

Lanier was later traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he made four more playoff appearances and one more All-Star appearance. His No. 16 jersey with them was also retired later.

The basketball world has been paying tribute to Lanier all day. NBA teams, NBA players from his era and sports writers alike are all wishing their farewells to the NBA legend.

Bob Lanier was highly-respected by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He even gave Lanier a shoutout during an iconic scene in the movie Airplane:

After his basketball career, Bob Lanier became an NBA Cares Global Ambassador. He worked extensively with youth-serving programs. For his efforts, Lanier would receive Congressional "Horizon & Leadership Award" in 2000.

Lanier was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and received many other accolades.

Lanier lost his life to an illness today at the age of 73.

Our hearts go out to Bob Lanier's family and loved ones.