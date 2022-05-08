NBA World Pays Tribute To Legendary Star Allen Iverson

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NBA world paid tribute to legendary point guard Allen Iverson earlier this week.

It was the anniversary of Iverson's legendary "we're talking about practice" rant while speaking to reporters.

NBA fans took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the viral rant.

There was a lot more than just the "practice" rant going on when that happened, though.

We would guess that the majority of people who are familiar with Iverson's "practice" rant had not heard the complete story.

Iverson was one of the most-entertaining players in NBA history, both on and off the court.