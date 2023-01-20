NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Ernie Johnson presents the Sager Strong Award during the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York. 27111_002 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson.

Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.

Fans took to social media on Thursday night to send their thoughts and prayers to the Johnson family.

"Prayers to Ernie Johnson and his family on the loss of his mother, Lois Marjorie Johnson," one person said.

"It’s a testament to the family that NBA on TNT has become that they put together a package honoring EJ’s mother. Can you imagine any other broadcast in any genre doing that for one of their own?" added another.

"Rest in Peace to Lois Marjorie Johnson. Sending love to the entire Johnson family," said a third.

Our thoughts are with the Johnson family.