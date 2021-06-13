The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Becky Hammon News

Becky Hammon on the San Antonio Spurs sideline.PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 117-89. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A groundbreaking head coaching hire might be coming in the NBA.

According to multiple reports, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will interview for multiple head coaching openings. Hammon, 44, could become the first female head coach in the history of the National Basketball Association.

News of Hammon’s interview schedule broke on Saturday.

Hammon, who served as a head coach for a game for the Spurs this past season, will reportedly interview for the Blazers job and the Magic job.

The sports world is excited by the possibility of Hammon becoming a head coach. Many are urging the Blazers or the Magic to hire her.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is reportedly also getting some interest from NBA teams.

Staley, a former WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist, has been South Carolina’s head coach since 2008. She’s had major success with the Gamecocks and is viewed as one of the greatest WNBA players of all-time.

It remains to be seen if an NBA team will actually hire Hammon or Staley as head coach, but they’re starting to get their feet in the door with interviews.

The NBA’s head coaching cycle should be an interesting one to follow this summer.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.