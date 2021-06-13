A groundbreaking head coaching hire might be coming in the NBA.

According to multiple reports, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will interview for multiple head coaching openings. Hammon, 44, could become the first female head coach in the history of the National Basketball Association.

News of Hammon’s interview schedule broke on Saturday.

Hammon, who served as a head coach for a game for the Spurs this past season, will reportedly interview for the Blazers job and the Magic job.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon — who this season became the first woman to serve as head coach in an NBA game — will soon interview for the Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic head coaching jobs, sources said. https://t.co/BSXe6jt45J https://t.co/q7HlrKr2Fd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2021

The sports world is excited by the possibility of Hammon becoming a head coach. Many are urging the Blazers or the Magic to hire her.

No, the Blazers next coach shouldn't be Jason Kidd or Chauncey Billups. It should be Becky Hammon. https://t.co/rW6W9bkTLA — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) June 5, 2021

If you have any doubts about Becky Hammon, YouTube her highlights. She will make an excellent NBA coach. pic.twitter.com/JaT3AmYpFx — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) June 12, 2021

As @ShamsCharania of @TheAthletic reports in this piece about the Trail Blazers, the Magic have been granted permission to interview Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for their coaching job. The Magic are working to interview additional candidates as well. https://t.co/DpX4tYRnbh — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) June 12, 2021

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is reportedly also getting some interest from NBA teams.

Staley, a former WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist, has been South Carolina’s head coach since 2008. She’s had major success with the Gamecocks and is viewed as one of the greatest WNBA players of all-time.

It remains to be seen if an NBA team will actually hire Hammon or Staley as head coach, but they’re starting to get their feet in the door with interviews.

The NBA’s head coaching cycle should be an interesting one to follow this summer.