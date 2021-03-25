NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Nikola Vucevic Trade

The Spun

The Chicago Bulls have been locked in rebuild mode for years now. But on Thursday morning, the struggling franchise finally added an All-Star piece to their developing roster.

In a last-minute trade-deadline move, the Bulls acquired star center Nikola Vucevic via trade with the Orlando Magic.

In addition to Vucevic, Chicago will receive veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu in exchange for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr and two first-round picks. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter.

For years, Vucevic has been a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing Orlando squad.

In 2020-21, the 10th-year NBA veteran is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. With those figures, the two-time All Star is one of just four players in the league right now averaging 24 and 10, joining the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid (per ESPN stats and info).

The pairing of Vucevic with a rising star in Zach LaVine and a slew of young talent should yield some immediate improvement. But, reports indicate that the franchise isn’t done yet.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls are still laying the groundwork to trade for future unsigned free agent Lonzo Ball. With those two first-round picks gone, the team’s next available draft pick to use as trade fodder comes in 2025. That being said, a player-for-player trade between Ball and Lauri Markkanen has been rumored for quite some time now.

Fans from across the NBA world took to Twitter to react to the implications of this blockbuster trade.

The Bulls currently hold a 19-24 record and the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. How much will this trade improve their playoff hopes?


