NBA World Reacts To Celtics Elimination From Playoffs

With a 123-109 Game-5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics have officially been eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Entering the postseason as a No. 7 seed after defeating the Wizards in play-in matchup, the Celtics were given a tough first-round series against the No. 2 seeded Nets. From the opening tip of Game 1, it was clear the Boston squad had a near impossible task ahead of them.

Aside from the their lone Game-3 victory, the Celtics were blown out by Brooklyn — suffering each of their four losses by double-digit margins.

The C’s relatively disappointing 36-36 regular season came to a close with some even more disappointing injury news. Just before they embarked on their postseason campaign, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown suffered a season-ending wrist injury — essentially dooming the team’s playoff run before it even began.

The lone bright spot of the series for Boston was the play of two-time All Star Jayson Tatum, who averaged an outstanding 30.6 points per game — the second most by a Celtics player in a single postseason (No. 1 Bob Cousy, 1952). In his team’s Game-3 win, Tatum dropped a monster 50-point performance.

Failing to get over the Eastern Conference postseason hump for the seventh time in seven straight playoff appearances, it looks like Danny Ainge and the Celtics’ front office will have to go back to the drawing board again this offseason.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Boston’s elimination.

Nets take care of the Celtics in five games 💪 On to the second round. pic.twitter.com/PFs3clFr6B — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2021

Me to this Celtics season pic.twitter.com/Tzdlg0lWJ8 — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) June 2, 2021

This was a disappointing Celtics season, but honestly, it made clear they have the most important part of team-building: a future MVP-caliber player. Jayson Tatum was stellar last year and he showed even more important growth this season. He's special. Future MVP candidate. — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) June 2, 2021

Ugly end to an ugly season but Celtics nation is behind this man. Tatum is not the future, he is the NOW. pic.twitter.com/8SYddFt2IB — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) June 2, 2021

Celtics fans therapy session.

Let it all out.

This is a safe place. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2021

With the Celtics now out of their way, the Nets will go on to play the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.