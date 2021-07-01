NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul Making The Finals

For the first time in his 16-year professional career, Chris Paul is heading to the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday night, Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated his old Los Angeles Clippers team 130-103 in a series-clinching Game 6. The 36-year-old point guard certainly did his part, dropping a playoff career-high 41 points — 31 of which came in the second half.

Through 35 minutes of play, Paul shot 16-24 from the field and a blistering 7-8 from behind the three-point line. In addition to his Herculean scoring effort, the No. 5 all-time assist leader threw in eight dimes to boot.

Paul was clearly emotional after the game, and he had every reason to be. Through 10 playoff appearances with four different teams prior to this season, he never made it past the Western Conference Finals.

“16 years of this,” Paul said at the WCF trophy ceremony. “16 years. Surgeries. Hard work. Losses. Bad losses. But we’re going to enjoy tonight.”

Chris Paul (36 years, 55 days) is now the oldest player to score 40+ points in a closeout game. The previous oldest was Michael Jordan (35 years, 117 days) in 1998. pic.twitter.com/HrvH4CeSyC — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 1, 2021

Devin Booker brings a special guest to sit alongside Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/bmtG0htHbP — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) July 1, 2021

Then & Now (2011 & 2021)

Monty Williams & Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/VoxjC8pNRB — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 1, 2021

This is how long it took for Chris Paul to be in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/P1Yf7RjvLB — JP🦁(PLAYOFFSSZN) (@HoodieJP1) July 1, 2021

Chris Paul's 31 2nd half points are tied for the 3rd-most 2nd half points in a series-clinching win since 1996-97: 33 PTS – Stephen Curry on 05/10/2019

33 PTS – Anthony Davis on 04/21/2018

31 PTS – Anthony Davis on 08/29/2020

31 PTS – Chris Paul on 06/30/2021 pic.twitter.com/Wv5X2TcgWq — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 1, 2021

Chris Paul reflecting on the last time he was in the WCF that took place in 2018 with the Rockets. Paul said he would never forget when he couldn't play the last two games of that series. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) July 1, 2021

In his first trip to the NBA Finals, Paul will face off against either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks. That Eastern Conference Finals series is currently locked up at two games apiece.

The “Point God” will look to make this season one full of firsts as he guns for his first NBA title.