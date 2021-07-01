The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul Making The Finals

Chris Paul during a Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during overtime of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 120-112. . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For the first time in his 16-year professional career, Chris Paul is heading to the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday night, Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated his old Los Angeles Clippers team 130-103 in a series-clinching Game 6. The 36-year-old point guard certainly did his part, dropping a playoff career-high 41 points — 31 of which came in the second half.

Through 35 minutes of play, Paul shot 16-24 from the field and a blistering 7-8 from behind the three-point line. In addition to his Herculean scoring effort, the No. 5 all-time assist leader threw in eight dimes to boot.

Paul was clearly emotional after the game, and he had every reason to be. Through 10 playoff appearances with four different teams prior to this season, he never made it past the Western Conference Finals.

“16 years of this,” Paul said at the WCF trophy ceremony. “16 years. Surgeries. Hard work. Losses. Bad losses. But we’re going to enjoy tonight.”

The NBA world took to Twitter to celebrate Paul’s historic feat.

In his first trip to the NBA Finals, Paul will face off against either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks. That Eastern Conference Finals series is currently locked up at two games apiece.

The “Point God” will look to make this season one full of firsts as he guns for his first NBA title.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.