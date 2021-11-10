NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s Blunt Comment About Officiating

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard isn’t having the season most expected from six-time All-Star.

Coming into the season, the NBA announced a league-wide crackdown on offensive players initiating contact to draw “cheap” fouls.

Most expected players such as James Harden and Trae Young to struggle with the new rules, but Lillard has seemingly felt the impact more than anyone.

The Blazers star spoke on the new rule changes following a loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night.

“I feel like the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable, Dame told reporters. “The explanations, the [expletive] that’s getting missed, I mean, come on.”

Damian Lillard on new rule changes after Blazers' loss to Clippers #RipCity "I felt like coming in the rule changes wouldn't affect me because I don't do the trick the referees, I don't do the trick plays. It's just unacceptable, man." pic.twitter.com/Z2983xGE4r — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) November 10, 2021

Lillard continued, “I felt like coming in, the rule change wouldn’t affect me, because I don’t do the trick the referees, I don’t do the trick plays, and it’s just unacceptable.”

Some have also pointed to the NBA’s new ball as a reason for Dame’s struggles.

While Lillard’s free throw attempts are down to 3.2 per game from 7.2 last season, the six-time All-NBA selection is shooting just 25 percent from deep to start the year.

"He's gotta leave, or they have to bring him in some help." Chuck and Shaq talk about Damian Lillard's future in Portland. pic.twitter.com/YkYeGygQn7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 10, 2021

Dolla’s numbers are down across the board, averaging under under 20 points per game for the first time since his rookie season.

He’s also down in rebounds, free throw percentage, and field goal percentage.

Portland’s lead guard will look to get right in his next game against Phoenix.