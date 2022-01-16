NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green Injury News

The Golden State Warriors will be without star forward Draymond Green for a bit longer.

Golden State announced on Sunday night that Green, who has been dealing with a calf injury, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Warriors say Draymond Green will be out at least two more weeks. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/Zs2g1ypo4H — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 16, 2022

This is a tough blow to a Warriors team that just got Klay Thompson back from his serious knee injuries.

“Brutal. Same injury I have had for years. At least Dray has access to around the clock doctors. Heal up,” one fan tweeted.

“Gonna be a 5th seed in two weeks,” another fan predicted.

“Are we ever gonna see Steph, Klay and Draymond all on the court together again?” one fan wondered on social media.

The Warriors are 31-11 on the season, good for second place in the Western Conference. However, Golden State could have some tough sledding coming up.