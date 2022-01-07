NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”

NBA fans are understandably thrilled by this news.

“Boyyyyy if Kawhi and PG are fully healthy?? that flips that whole script in the west,” one fan wrote.

“Klay coming back, Kyrie back, and Kawhi comin back this season? Oh yeah playoffs gon be f—– crazy this year sheesh,” another added.

Leonard suffered a partial tear in his ACL during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals last year. After undergoing successful surgery on the injury in July, 2021, he has yet to return to the court in the 2021-22 season.

Without Leonard, the Clippers are currently 19-20 with the No. 8 position in the West.

If the five-time All Star returns for the Clippers’ playoff run, the LA organization believes it will be “favorites over most in the West.”