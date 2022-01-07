The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

Kawhi Leonard on the court for the Los Angeles Clippers.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts after making a basket tate Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2020 in San Francisco, California.(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”

NBA fans are understandably thrilled by this news.

“Boyyyyy if Kawhi and PG are fully healthy?? that flips that whole script in the west,” one fan wrote.

“Klay coming back, Kyrie back, and Kawhi comin back this season? Oh yeah playoffs gon be f—– crazy this year sheesh,” another added.

Leonard suffered a partial tear in his ACL during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals last year. After undergoing successful surgery on the injury in July, 2021, he has yet to return to the court in the 2021-22 season.

Without Leonard, the Clippers are currently 19-20 with the No. 8 position in the West.

If the five-time All Star returns for the Clippers’ playoff run, the LA organization believes it will be “favorites over most in the West.”

